Numărul cadrelor medicale infectate cu noul coronavirus este 1031, conform raportărilor primite de INSP din teritoriu. Cele mai multe cazuri (462) au fost  înregistrate în județul Suceava. 

Raportarea pe județe:

Alba total 18

Arad total 53

București total 149

Bacău total 11

Bihor total 2

Bistrița-Năsăud total 5

Brăila total 1

Botoșani total 9

Brașov total 27

Cluj total 15

Caraș-Severin total 1

Constanța total 2

Covasna total 9

Dâmbovița total 3

Dolj total 1

Galați total 35

Giurgiu total 15

Hunedoara total 37

Harghita total 1

Ilfov total 2

Ialomița total 1

Iași total 13

Mehedinți total 3

Mureș total 17

Neamț total 8

Prahova total 1

Sibiu total 11

Satu Mare total 2

Suceava total 462

Tulcea total 1

Timiș total 31 T

eleorman total 15

Vâlcea total 3

Vrancea total 67

